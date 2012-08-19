S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 20

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Landings, protests stoke Japan-China islands issue >US faces stiff opposition to emergency oil release >Apple fires closing shots at Samsung >Stylus, split-screen stand new Samsung tablet >NKorea's Kim visits army unit that launched attack >China's Wen urges N.Korea to revamp economy >Japan finance chief postpones Seoul visit MARKETS >KOSPI end down, dragged lower by Samsung Elec >S.Korea won nearly flat as weak stocks offset MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007, suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might be closer to a resolution. * Global shares and the U.S. dollar advanced on Friday as apparent support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for European Central Bank intervention to calm the euro zone's debt troubles lifted investor sentiment for a second day. * Brent October crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound after maintenance curbs production in September. * South Korean shares finished lower on Friday, weighed down by a heavy sell-off in Samsung Electronics as investors took profits after a recent rally. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Display plans to halt operating a production line for LCDs for third generation mobile phones due to weak sales. > LG Electronic Inc 's OLED TV received an award at the International Design Excellent Awards (IDEA)on Aug 17. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)