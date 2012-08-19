FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 20
#Communications Equipment
August 19, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Landings, protests stoke Japan-China islands issue 
>US faces stiff opposition to emergency oil release 
>Apple fires closing shots at Samsung              
>Stylus, split-screen stand new Samsung tablet     
>NKorea's Kim visits army unit that launched attack 
>China's Wen urges N.Korea to revamp economy       
>Japan finance chief postpones Seoul visit         

  MARKETS
    
>KOSPI end down, dragged lower by Samsung Elec     
>S.Korea won nearly flat as weak stocks offset     
          
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the
market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007,
suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might
be closer to a resolution. 
    * Global shares and the U.S. dollar advanced on Friday as
apparent support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for
European Central Bank intervention to calm the euro zone's debt
troubles lifted investor sentiment for a second day. 
    * Brent October crude futures fell more than 1 percent on
Friday on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum
reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound
after maintenance curbs production in September. 
    * South Korean shares finished lower on Friday, weighed down
by a heavy sell-off in Samsung Electronics as
investors took profits after a recent rally. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > Samsung Display plans to halt operating a production line
for LCDs for third generation mobile phones due to weak sales.
    > LG Electronic Inc 's OLED TV received an award
at the International Design Excellent Awards (IDEA)on Aug 17.  

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

