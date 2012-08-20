FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 21
August 20, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio      
>Korea Life unlikely to buy ING's SE Asia unit      
>Park wins S.Korean conservatives pres nomination   
>S.Korea to resume Iran oil imports from Sept       

  MARKETS
>KOSPI ends near flat as post-rally fatigue sets in 
>S.Korea won down for third straight session        
       
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks were flat on Monday on signs of fatigue after
a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled
speculation about the form of market intervention that may be
taken to stem the region's debt crisis. 
    * Global shares and the euro closed almost flat on Monday
after the European Central Bank sought to squash speculation
about a form of market intervention to contain the euro zone
debt crisis, dampening recent investor enthusiasm for risk.
 
    * Oil prices slipped on Monday in choppy trading as
investors worried about the European Central Bank's ability to
address the euro zone debt crisis, while tight North Sea
supplies and Middle East turmoil limited losses. 
    * Seoul shares closed flat, just below a three-month high on
Monday following recent gains, although investors remained
cautious amid hopes the European Central Bank might take
decision action to contain that region's debt crisis. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Telecom Co
Ltd were selected as the best places to work in
South Korea in 2012 by Korea Management Association Consulting. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Louise Ireland)

