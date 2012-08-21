FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 22
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Communications Equipment
August 21, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung make final arguments to U.S. jury  
>Electrolux among 3 bidders for Daewoo Elec        
>Elpida to submit Micron restructuring plan        
>Japan hints at economic action in S.Korea island  
>Apple, Samsung CEOs talk but no trial settlement  
>Korean coffee craze may be hit by curbs           
   
 MARKETS
>KOSPI drift lower as ECB uncertainty linger       
>S.Korea won snaps 3-day losing streak; bonds rise 
  

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its
highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced
technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. 
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday but the euro rallied against
the dollar on hopes the European Central Bank will soon start
buying Spanish and Italian bonds to contain the debt crisis.
 
    * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that the European
Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis
boosted crude futures and sent the euro to a seven-week peak
against the dollar. 
    * South Korean shares were slightly lower on Tuesday for a
third day as investors held off bets until it was clear what
steps the European Central Bank would take to tackle the debt
crisis in the euro zone. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > Homeplus Tesco Co Ltd, South Korea's top retail
chain, signed an agreement with South Korean mobile carrier KT
Corp to tap into a mobile communications market.

    
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Louise Ireland)

