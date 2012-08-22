FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 23
August 22, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung make final pitch to U.S. jury       
>California jurors get to work in Apple vs. Samsung 
>Asia's imports of Iran crude to regain levels      
    
>Japan exports slump on Europe, China               
>Badminton-Disgraced South Koreans have bans reduced 
>S.Korea coach unhappy with handling of row         
       
 MARKETS
>South Korea won slips on euro,importers; bonds flat 
>KOSPI slip for 4th day on lack of clues from ECB   

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on
Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting
indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of
stimulus. 
    *  U.S. stocks recovered from losses to finish flat on
Wednesday, Treasury yields fell and the dollar tumbled broadly
after Federal Reserve minutes suggested the central bank might
ease monetary policy further soon. 
    * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as indications the Federal
Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus and a sharp drop in
U.S. crude inventories countered concerns about Europe's debt
crisis. 
    * South Korean shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth
straight session, dragged down by shipmakers, as investors grew
impatient with the European Central Bank to flesh out its plans
for the debt-laden economies in the euro zone. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    > LG Electronics Inc unveiled its
ultra-definition 3D television on Wednesday, scheduled to roll
out in South Korea this weekend.  

    > CJ Cheiljedang Corp to establish 6000 hectares
of tapioca farms in Australia.
        
 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

