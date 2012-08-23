FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
August 23, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>G20 awaits September grain report before plans food 
>UN green climate fund, meant to aid poor           
>S.Korea imports Iran oil in July                   
>South Korea urges G20 action on grain prices       
>Japan PM likely to call Nov poll                   

 MARKETS
>KOSPI inches up as stimulus expectations live on   
>S.Korea won, bonds boosted by Fed minutes          

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick
stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and
euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy. 
    * Global stocks retreated on Thursday as expectations dimmed
for new stimulus from the Federal Reserve and data indicated an
economic slowdown in Europe and China, while the euro rose after
sources said Spain was in talks over conditions for aid to
reduce its borrowing costs. 
    * Brent crude pared gains on Thursday as revived hopes for
more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded and doubts
about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis crept back in
focus. 
    * South Korean shares edged up on Thursday after
expectations of possible stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve
as well as Chinese policy action to boost flagging economic
growth overturned a four-day losing streak. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    >Asiana Airlines Inc said it will start a new
cargo service between Incheon and Dallas next month. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.