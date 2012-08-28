FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 29
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 28, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>G20 waits on US crop report over food prices       
   
>Apple seeks quick bans on eight Samsung phones     
>S.Korea central bankers voted 5-1 for July rate cut 
>Australia scraps carbon floor price, agrees EU link 
>Typhoon buffets S.Korea, killing fishermen         
>Slain dictator's daughter turns to mother's legacy 
    
  MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge down; caution rules              
>S.Korea won falls to one-month low; bonds flat     

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce
activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors
little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday. 
    * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on bets
the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the bloc's
debt crisis, while U.S. crude oil prices rallied as Hurricane
Isaac approached the Gulf Coast. 
    * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac approached
the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region to close
down oil production platforms and refineries. 
    * Seoul shares inched down Tuesday as investors largely
stayed on the sidelines to await a global gathering of central
bankers late this week for clues about further stimulus plans.
 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co together with its joint
venture Chinese partner Sichuan Nanjun Automobile Group had a
ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday for a commercial vehicle
plant in China.
    > GS Engineering & Construction Corp won a $420
million order to construct a railway in Vietnam on Tuesday.  


Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.