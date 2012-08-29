FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 30
#Chemicals - Commodity
August 29, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Samsung steals march on Nokia with Windows phone   
>Auto makers flock to Russia in search of growth    
>Controversial Korea midfielder get WorldCup call-up 
>Hyundai may miss monthly sales target due to strike 
>Samsung to bounce back with Note phablet           
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI rises as funds buy battered blue-chips       
>S.Korea won snaps 3-day slide                      

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest
trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. 
    * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as Gulf Coast
refineries and platforms seemed to have escaped damage from
Hurricane Isaac, while global stocks were little changed as
traders looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday. 
    * Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on
Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that
damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited
and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil
stocks. 
    * Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as local institutional
investors snapped up beaten-down blue-chips in heavy trading
before a gathering of central bankers on Friday that may signal
if the U.S. will take new stimulus moves. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, set up by South Korea's Kumho Petro
Chemical Co Ltd and Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc
, has completed upgrading its factory in Yeosu in South
Korea to produce 50,000 tons more of methylene diphenyl
diisocyanate (MDI).

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
