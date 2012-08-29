S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 30

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Samsung steals march on Nokia with Windows phone >Auto makers flock to Russia in search of growth >Controversial Korea midfielder get WorldCup call-up >Hyundai may miss monthly sales target due to strike >Samsung to bounce back with Note phablet MARKETS >KOSPI rises as funds buy battered blue-chips >S.Korea won snaps 3-day slide MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in the lightest trading of the year as investors waited for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as Gulf Coast refineries and platforms seemed to have escaped damage from Hurricane Isaac, while global stocks were little changed as traders looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. * Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil stocks. * Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as local institutional investors snapped up beaten-down blue-chips in heavy trading before a gathering of central bankers on Friday that may signal if the U.S. will take new stimulus moves. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, set up by South Korea's Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd and Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc , has completed upgrading its factory in Yeosu in South Korea to produce 50,000 tons more of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)