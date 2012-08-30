FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 31
#Communications Equipment
August 30, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 31

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>EXCLUSIVE-Google, Apple CEOs in secret patent talks 
>Hon Hai, Sharp may spend over $1 billion on Japan  
>Hyundai Motor, union seal tentative wage deal      
>Samsung steals march on Nokia with first Windows   
>N.Korea needs more reform to win China investment  
>N.Korea may be facing new food crisis:aid work     
    
  MARKETS
>KOSPI falls as hopes fade for U.S. stimulus        
>S.Korea won slips; investors wait for Jackson Hole 

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted
trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday. 
 
    * Stocks fell and the euro retreated on Thursday as
investors pared back expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke will signal a new round of economic stimulus in a
much-anticipated address on Friday to central bankers.
 
    * Brent crude prices rose in choppy trading on Thursday,
supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, while
U.S. crude fell as oil companies assessed damage after Hurricane
Isaac's trek through the region. 
    * Seoul shares fell Thursday on strong program-selling as
hopes diminished for a hint of U.S. stimulus by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke this Friday. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won
a $380 million contract to build a shopping mall and condos in
Singapore. 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

