S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 3
September 2, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Samsung's crisis culture - a driver and a drawback 
>South Korea's Noh upstages Tiger at Deutsche Bank  
>Iran says oil exports unaffected by sanctions      
>S.Korea Aug exports fall as global economy falters 
>NKorea makes "significant" nuclear reactor progress 
>Obituary-Moon, founder of Unification Church       

  MARKETS
>KOSPI edgea down before Bernanke speech            
>S.Korea won edges lower ahead of Bernanke          

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further
steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. 
    * Stocks and the euro rose on Friday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for future monetary
easing, although he offered no clear signal of imminent action
that markets had hoped for in a much-anticipated speech.
 
    * Oil rose above $114 a barrel in volatile trading on
Friday, taking gains in August above 9 percent, after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of
signalling extra monetary easing was imminent but kept the door
open for action. 
    * Seoul shares edged down Friday in mixed trading as hopes
diminished that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would
hint in a closely-watched speech later in the day that he is
ready to launch a new round of bond-buying. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd 
said that it installed a seawater desalination facility in
Vietnam.
    >Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate KIA Motors Corp
 have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with the
University of California, Berkely, and the University of
California, Davis, to build a joint research center.
    
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
