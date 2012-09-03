FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 4
September 3, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Unification Church head Sun Myung Moon dies at 92  
>Hyundai Motor sales fall first time in 3 years     
>Hyundai Motor union members OK wage deal in close  
>Samsung to review 250 Chinese suppliers for labour 
>S.Korea's Aug housing market weakest more than 3yrs 

  MARKETS
>KOSPI post modest gains on easing optimism         
>S.Korea won gains on stocks, ECB hopes; bonds up   
   

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday. Stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S.
job market, said the central bank was prepared to take further
steps to strengthen the economy if necessary. 
    * European shares crept higher on Monday after weak factory
data highlighted the poor health of the global economy, keeping
alive talk of fresh stimulus from major central
banks. 
    * Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a
deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as
investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures
and other moves to try to revive economic growth. 
    * Seoul shares shook off intraday losses and closed
higher on Monday, as Bernanke's comments from Friday and weak
Chinese manufacturing data lifted hopes about stimulus measures
from the world's top two economies. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd, South
Korean shipbuilder, won a 150 billion won($132.62 million) order
to build three patrol ships on Monday. 
    
($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
