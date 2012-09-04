FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 5
#Communications Equipment
September 4, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Apple sets Sept 12 event, latest iPhone expected   
>China warns US not to take sides in sea disputes   
>Hyundai Motor union OKs wage deal                  
>Clinton faces China balancing act amid tensions    

  MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls on importers; bonds down         
>KOSPI slip in mixed trade as carmakers weigh       

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors
continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to
shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off
its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. 
    * U.S. stocks closed mixed and the euro slid on Tuesday but
late gains by Apple helped lift equities off the day's lows.
 
    * Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about slowing
economic growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes
for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the United
States and Europe. 
    * South Korean shares moved lower on Tuesday, losing
small intraday gains as carmakers tugged the bourse down after
poor earnings released the previous day. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co Ltd will each reduce Asia-Europe route in
response to a decreasing quantity of goods transported in
Europe.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 
($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Louise Ireland)

