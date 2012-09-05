FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 6
#Communications Equipment
September 5, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Kia on pace for 4 pct share of U.S. new-car market 
>N.Korea launches barbed attack on Chinese investor 
>N.Korea rubberstamp assembly to hold second session 
>China paper warns Clinton ahead of talks           
>Strikes,quality drive slow Hyundai Motor's U.S.grow 
 
  MARKETS
>KOSPI hit one-month low on soft U.S. data,ECB eyed 
>South Korea bonds rally on rate cut views;won falls 

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin
trading  on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets
ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which
could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt
crisis. 
    * The euro rose on Wednesday after media reports suggested
that the European Central Bank may buy unlimited amounts of
short-term government debt to ease the region's financial
crisis. 
    * Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude
inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await
central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. 
    * Seoul shares slumped to their lowest in a month on
Wednesday as investors fretted over whether a European Central
Bank policy meeting would do anything to help end the regional
debt crisis. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd won a US$19
million order from Saudi Arabia's sole power provider to build
high-voltage power cables and supply power cables for a combined
cycle power plant in Shoaiba. 
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

