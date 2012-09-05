S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 6

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Kia on pace for 4 pct share of U.S. new-car market >N.Korea launches barbed attack on Chinese investor >N.Korea rubberstamp assembly to hold second session >China paper warns Clinton ahead of talks >Strikes,quality drive slow Hyundai Motor's U.S.grow MARKETS >KOSPI hit one-month low on soft U.S. data,ECB eyed >South Korea bonds rally on rate cut views;won falls MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. * The euro rose on Wednesday after media reports suggested that the European Central Bank may buy unlimited amounts of short-term government debt to ease the region's financial crisis. * Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. * Seoul shares slumped to their lowest in a month on Wednesday as investors fretted over whether a European Central Bank policy meeting would do anything to help end the regional debt crisis. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd won a US$19 million order from Saudi Arabia's sole power provider to build high-voltage power cables and supply power cables for a combined cycle power plant in Shoaiba. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1131.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)