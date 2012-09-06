S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 7

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Nokia cuts prices of Windows phones, shares fall >S.Korea Q2 growth revised down; rate cut seen >S.Korea gets Fitch rating upgrade;second in 2 weeks >Samsung challenge:sold phone, how to keep customer >S.Korea probes Samsung on Apple antitrust complaint MARKETS >KOSPI inches up on ECB bond-buying hope >S.Korea won up on exporters,ECB hopes; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed at multiyear highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying programme aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. * Stocks in the United States and Europe soared and the euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a bond-buying programme to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis. * Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying programme. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)