S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 7
#Communications Equipment
September 6, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Sept 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>Nokia cuts prices of Windows phones, shares fall  
 >S.Korea Q2 growth revised down; rate cut seen     
 
>S.Korea gets Fitch rating upgrade;second in 2 weeks 
>Samsung challenge:sold phone, how to keep customer 
        
>S.Korea probes Samsung on Apple antitrust complaint 
     
  MARKETS
>KOSPI inches up on ECB bond-buying hope            
>S.Korea won up on exporters,ECB hopes; bonds down  

  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks closed at multiyear highs on Thursday, with
the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the
collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European
bond-buying programme aimed at stemming the region's debt
crisis. 
    * Stocks in the United States and Europe soared and the euro
rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a
bond-buying programme to deal with the euro zone's debt
crisis. 
    * Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on
Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories,
strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of
a bond buying programme. 

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

