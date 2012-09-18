FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 19
#Communications Equipment
September 18, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
    TOP STORIES
> Russia writes off 90 pct of North Korea's debt    
> LG sticks to 2012 handset target                 
 > Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone       
 > Ford had worst European summer vacation          
 
    
    MARKETS
> S.Korea won snaps two-day winning streak          
> KOSPI tread water in aftermath of Fed-led rally   
   
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Shares in Europe and the United States dipped on Tuesday,
dropping modestly for a second straight day amid signs of
slowing economic growth.  
    * Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday,
pressured by concerns about sputtering global economic growth
and by indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is
working to drive down prices. 
    * South Korean stocks edged up in choppy trading on Tuesday
as investors reassessed positions in the aftermath of last
week's steep gains inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, said it
signed a deal with Ocean Yield of Norway to build two car
carriers.
    
    > Hankook Tire Co Ltd will supply its ultra-high
performance 'Ventus V12 evo' tires for the new Lincoln MKZ
midsize sedan.
    
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
