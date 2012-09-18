S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 19

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Russia writes off 90 pct of North Korea's debt > LG sticks to 2012 handset target > Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone > Ford had worst European summer vacation MARKETS > S.Korea won snaps two-day winning streak > KOSPI tread water in aftermath of Fed-led rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Shares in Europe and the United States dipped on Tuesday, dropping modestly for a second straight day amid signs of slowing economic growth. * Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about sputtering global economic growth and by indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices. * South Korean stocks edged up in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors reassessed positions in the aftermath of last week's steep gains inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, said it signed a deal with Ocean Yield of Norway to build two car carriers. > Hankook Tire Co Ltd will supply its ultra-high performance 'Ventus V12 evo' tires for the new Lincoln MKZ midsize sedan. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)