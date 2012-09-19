FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 20
September 19, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>South Korean software mogul to stand for presidency 
>HTC unveils two Windows phones, multiple customers 
>US, trade allies seek international services talks 
>Global growth worries dent Asia business sentiment 
        
 MARKETS
>S.Korea won hits 10-month high on BOJ easing       
>KOSPI edge up as BOJ's easing provides a lift      
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. and European shares rose modestly on Wednesday after
two days of declines, helped by U.S. housing data, while the yen
recovered from a brief decline on the Bank of Japan's decision
to ease monetary policy further.  
    * Oil prices slumped as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a
massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Hurricane Isaac
fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the
biggest sell-offs in more than a year. 
    * South Korean shares inched up after getting a mid-session
lift from the Bank of Japan's policy easing, which helped spur
net purchases by foreign investors. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > UD Trucks, the Japanese subsidiary of Volvo Group, has
launched a 15-ton cargo truck, Quon, in South Korea. 
    
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

