FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 21
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
September 20, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Samsung to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple 
 
>IMF sees need for S.Korea rate hikes from H1 2013 
>Hyundai sets Santa Fe US sales goal above 100,000 
  
>S.Korea's Ahn gets poll bounce, to moderate tone  
   
>Visteon revamps climate control unit              
      
   
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won down, bonds up on weak China data     
>KOSPI slip on China manufacturing data            

    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday
while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in
a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive
despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the
world. 
    * World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in
a sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects,
positive sentiment hadn't been eradicated.      
    * Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel,
recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide,
while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped
slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. 
    * South Korean shares slipped on Thursday after lacklustre
manufacturing data from China weighed on a session devoid of
positive catalysts. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile
carrier, plans to set up a satellite business affiliate, named
KTSAT Corp, in December.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.