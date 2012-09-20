S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 21

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Samsung to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple >IMF sees need for S.Korea rate hikes from H1 2013 >Hyundai sets Santa Fe US sales goal above 100,000 >S.Korea's Ahn gets poll bounce, to moderate tone >Visteon revamps climate control unit MARKETS >S.Korea won down, bonds up on weak China data >KOSPI slip on China manufacturing data MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world. * World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in a sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects, positive sentiment hadn't been eradicated. * Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. * South Korean shares slipped on Thursday after lacklustre manufacturing data from China weighed on a session devoid of positive catalysts. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile carrier, plans to set up a satellite business affiliate, named KTSAT Corp, in December. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)