S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 24
#Communications Equipment
September 23, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
> iPhone5 fever rages despite grumbling over map    
> iPhone5 use chips from Qualcomm, Avago, Skyworks  
> AU Optronics fined $500 mln for price fixing      
   
    MARKETS
> S.Korea won up on stocks, exporters; bonds down  
> KOSPI end up, foreigners net buyers for 11th day 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors
welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's
newest iPhone, driving its shares to a record high. 
    * Stocks and the euro ended a week of slight moves with
limited action on Friday, as a late-day sell-off on Wall Street
indicated continued concerns about the economy's growth
prospects and Europe's debt crisis.      
    * Oil rose for a second straight session in light activity
on Friday. 
    * South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, as foreign
investors were net buyers for an 11th straight session following
recent rallies spurred by central bank stimulus steps. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > STX Corp said its Chinese unit STX Dailan
Shipbuilding Complex had won a $330 million order to construct
four 9,200-TEU container vessels. 
    
($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
