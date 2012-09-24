FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 25
September 24, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
> Apple sells over 5 mln iPhones                    
    
> South Korea inflation expectations at 21-mth low  
 
> S.Korea to resume Iran crude imports              
   
 
    MARKETS
> Won edges down on Spain uncertainty; bonds up     
> KOSPI recoups losses on buying by pension funds   
                
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish. 
    * Stock markets and the euro fell as investors looked past 
central bank stimulus plans to focus on weak German economic
data and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis.    
 
    * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged by 
disappointing German economic data that reinforced concerns
about the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand. 
    * South Korean shares reversed early losses and ended up
0.05 percent on Monday, outperforming Asian peers as strong
buying from local pension funds propped up the index in late
trading. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

    > South Korean handset maker Pantech Co released its new
quad-core smartphone, the Vega R3.
    > SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile
carrier, signed a deal to buy Chinese medical equipment maker
Xian Tianlong Science and Technology on Monday.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report 


 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
