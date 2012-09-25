FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 26
September 25, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Texas Instruments eyes shift away from wireless    
>Hyundai revs up fuel-cell plan                     
>Google starts Nexus 7 tablet,content sales in Japan 
>Caterpillar pares bullish 2015view on 'anemic' econ 
>Nokia unveils two new mid-range cellphones         
>S.Korea push back surplus target as economy falters 
 
    MARKETS
>KOSPI fall on growing global growth concerns       
>S.Korea won edges higher on exporters; bonds rise  
  
            
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday,
pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit
outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit
growth. 
    * U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as investors sought a
catalyst to justify further gains while the euro was under
pressure on concerns about a bailout for debt-laden Spain.
      
    * Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions
over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns
about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices.
 
    * South Korean shares fell as investors joined many
in Asia in feeling spooked into selling some risky assets on
widespread worries about world-wide growth. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
