S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 28

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Nokia prices new flagship Lumia above Galaxy S3 > For Japan carmakers, Europe is worth the struggle >Brazil ends probe into steel dumping by 5 countries > RIM delivers pleasant surprise to investors MARKETS >S.Korea won bounces to one-week high; bonds down >KOSPI end up despite eurozone,Samsung Elec up 1 pct MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. * Stocks rose and the euro recovered from two-week lows on Thursday after the Spanish government said it would cut spending sharply and opened the door for a potential European bailout. * Oil prices rose as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's reforms plans also lent support. * South Korean shares rose on Thursday, led by Samsung Electronics following the launch of its new smartphone, but gains were capped by worries about Europe. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Wia said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany-based Liebherr to localize production of gear grinders.