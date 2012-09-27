FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 28
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 27, 2012

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
> Nokia prices new flagship Lumia above Galaxy S3  
 > For Japan carmakers, Europe is worth the struggle
 >Brazil ends probe into steel dumping by 5
countries > RIM delivers pleasant surprise to
investors               

    MARKETS
>S.Korea won bounces to one-week high; bonds down  
 >KOSPI end up despite eurozone,Samsung Elec up 1
pct 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a
broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic
reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most
troubled countries. 
    * Stocks rose and the euro recovered from two-week lows on
Thursday after the Spanish government said it would cut spending
sharply and opened the door for a potential European
bailout.      
    * Oil prices rose as tensions between Iran and the West
reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while
Spain's reforms plans also lent support. 
    * South Korean shares rose on Thursday, led by Samsung
Electronics following the launch of its new smartphone, but
gains were capped by worries about Europe. 
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Wia said it had signed a Memorandum of
Understanding with Germany-based Liebherr to localize production
of gear grinders. 
    
($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)

