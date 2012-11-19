S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 20

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Japan crude steel output suffer biggest annualfall >China to hold trade talks with Japan, South Korea >S.Korea 2012 rice output down; no supply disruption >S.Korean opposition far apart on presidential deal MARKETS >KOSPI rebounds as techs, shipbuilders gain >S.Korea won rises on watered down U.S. fiscal fears MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. * World stock markets and commodities surged on Monday, recovering some of the previous week's sharp losses as traders focused on politicians' comments indicating readiness to compromise to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff." * Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle East escalated and as investors grew more hopeful that a U.S. budget crisis will be averted. * South Korean shares posted their strongest gain in nearly two weeks on Monday, supported by bargain hunters and hopes for a U.S. fiscal deal to avert the threat of recession in the world's largest economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LS Corp said it had won a $435 million order to build a submarine power cable in Qatar. > LG International Corp said it would build a solar power plant in the U.S. state of Arizona. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)