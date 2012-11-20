S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 21

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Asia tensions loom as Obama meets Japan, China >S.Korea sees no need for new steps to curb inflows >US ITC will review Apple, Samsung patent decision >S.Koreans to ponder where to store nuclear waste >Human trafficking victims freed in U.S. >RIM wins vote of confidence ahead of BB10 MARKETS >S.Korea won at 14-mth high on vice fin min comments >KOSPI extend gains on US fiscal optimism;autos lag MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff". * World shares rebounded and oil prices fell on Tuesday on hopes of a possible Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza conflict - although a Hamas leader in Cairo later told Reuters there would be no announcement before Wednesday at the earliest - but comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about the potential impact of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" rattled investors, causing Wall Street to close flat. * European benchmark Brent crude oil futures dropped 1.7 percent, or $1.87 a barrel, to settle at $109.83 on Tuesday, amid hope for a ceasefire that would end a week of violence between Palestinians and Israelis. * South Korean shares rose for a second day on Tuesday, lifted by hopes for progress in tackling U.S. fiscal woes, but the market pared early gains as a strengthening Korean won hit auto makers. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Mercedes-Benz Korea released two G-Class off-road vehicles, New G350 Bluetec and New G63 AMG, on Nov. 20. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Alison Williams)