S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 21
November 20, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Asia tensions loom as Obama meets Japan, China     
   
>S.Korea sees no need for new steps to curb inflows 
   
>US ITC will review Apple, Samsung patent decision  
>S.Koreans to ponder where to store nuclear waste   
>Human trafficking victims freed in U.S.            
>RIM wins vote of confidence ahead of BB10          
      
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won at 14-mth high on vice fin min comments 
>KOSPI extend gains on US fiscal optimism;autos lag 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the
"fiscal cliff". 
    * World shares rebounded and oil prices fell on Tuesday on
hopes of a possible Egyptian-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza
conflict - although a Hamas leader in Cairo later told Reuters
there would be no announcement before Wednesday at the earliest
- but comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke about
the potential impact of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" rattled
investors, causing Wall Street to close flat. 
    * European benchmark Brent crude oil futures dropped
1.7 percent, or $1.87 a barrel, to settle at $109.83 on Tuesday,
amid hope for a ceasefire that would end a week of violence
between Palestinians and Israelis. 
    * South Korean shares rose for a second day on Tuesday,
lifted by hopes for progress in tackling U.S. fiscal woes, but
the market pared early gains as a strengthening Korean won hit
auto makers. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Mercedes-Benz Korea released two G-Class off-road
vehicles, New G350 Bluetec and New G63 AMG, on Nov. 20. 
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
