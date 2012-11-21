FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 22
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 21, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Mozambique to seek $2 bln port and rail bids       
>Motor racing-Korean GP racks up more big losses    
      
    MARKETS
>KOSPI cut gains on Greece, Gaza;Samsung Elec gains 
>S.Korea won eases after warns of capital controls  
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with
the S&P 500 up for a fourth session although trading volume was
one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving
holiday. 
    *  World shares advanced modestly on Wednesday as
policymakers in Europe reassured markets that a deal on
releasing emergency aid to Greece was close, while a cease-fire
in the Middle East further boosted optimism. 
    * Oil ended higher after thin, volatile trading on
Wednesday, as late-day short-covering ahead of a U.S. holiday
offset earlier relief over a ceasefire that ended eight days of
fighting in the Gaza strip. 
    * South Korean shares erased gains from earlier in the day
on Wednesday despite Samsung Electronics climbing to
its highest level in more than six months, after international
lenders failed to clinch a rescue deal on Greece. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.