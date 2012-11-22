S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 23

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea warns of action to curb surging won >Samsung wins court order for Apple-HTC deal details >Fitch cuts Sony, Panasonic debt ratings to 'junk' >UAE's ADNOC to store crude in S.Korean facility >IEA wants nuclear sector to be more transparent MARKETS >KOSPI rebounds as Samsung Elec hits record high >S.Korea won falls on signal of rule change MARKET SNAPSHOTS * World share markets extended a week-long rally on Thursday as manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boosted confidence in global growth and euro zone data at least did not worsen the already weak outlook for that region. * Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy manufacturing data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from China. * South Korean shares advanced on Thursday, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closing at a record-high on expectations of strong earnings and a U.S. court order that may help the firm in its battle with Apple Inc . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > CJ Group, a food and entertainment conglomerate, is pushing to acquire Indonesia's second-largest multiplex chain Blitz Megaplex, speeding up its plans to tap into the Southeast Asian market. > General Motors Co said it will invest more than 150 billion won ($138 million) in producing next-generation turbocharged gasoline engines. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms ($1 = 1085.5500 Korean won) (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)