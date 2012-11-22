FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 23
#Communications Equipment
November 22, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>S.Korea warns of action to curb surging won        
   
>Samsung wins court order for Apple-HTC deal details 
>Fitch cuts Sony, Panasonic debt ratings to 'junk'  
>UAE's ADNOC to store crude in S.Korean facility    
>IEA wants nuclear sector to be more transparent    
      
    MARKETS
>KOSPI rebounds as Samsung Elec hits record high    
>S.Korea won falls on signal of rule change         
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  World share markets extended a week-long rally on
Thursday as manufacturing surveys in China and the United States
boosted confidence in global growth and euro zone data at least
did not worsen the already weak outlook for that region.
 
    * Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a ceasefire
in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy manufacturing
data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from China. 
    * South Korean shares advanced on Thursday, with index
heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closing at a
record-high on expectations of strong earnings and a U.S. court
order that may help the firm in its battle with Apple Inc
. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > CJ Group, a food and entertainment conglomerate, is
pushing to acquire Indonesia's second-largest multiplex chain
Blitz Megaplex, speeding up its plans to tap into the Southeast
Asian market.
    > General Motors Co said it will invest more than 150
billion won ($138 million) in producing next-generation
turbocharged gasoline engines. 
        
($1 = 1085.5500 Korean won)

 (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
