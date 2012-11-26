FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
November 26, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Renesas shareholders set to approve bailout        
>Mahindra hopes for quick Aston Martin deal         
>S-Oil to sell 2013 jetfuel at firmer prices-traders 
        
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won rises, intervention worry caps gains   
>KOSPI cool after big gains; Samsung Elec off highs 
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * Wall Street slipped on Monday as retailers fell on
concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday
shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept
investors wary of making big bets. 
    * Stocks around the globe and the euro mostly fell on
Monday, with investors cautious over whether Greece will receive
emergency aid to keep it financially afloat and no signs of
progress by U.S. lawmakers to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff."
 
    * Oil prices fell as concerns about Greek debt talks and
U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about potential
Middle East supply disruptions. 
    * South Korean shares, which surged 14 percent last week,
cooled off on Monday due to profit-taking and lingering worries
about fiscal woes in the U.S. and Greece. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Samsung Group will mark the 25th anniversary of Lee
Kun-hee becoming chairman on Friday. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    

 (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.