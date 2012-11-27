FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 28
#Market News
November 27, 2012 / 11:04 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
> N.Korean launch site shows increased activity     
> Banks offer to help Sony offload battery unit     
> UN committee condemns North Korea on rights abuse 

        
    MARKETS
> KOSPI near three-week high driven by automakers   
> S.Korea won ends up, shrugs off tighter fx measure 
    
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing
ground in the last hour before the close after Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been
"little progress" in dealing with the 'fiscal cliff'. 
    *  The euro and U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as concern
over the threat to the world economy posed by the U.S. 'fiscal
cliff' offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden,
though European and Asian stocks gained on initial investor
optimism. 
    * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down for a second
straight day by concerns about key U.S. budget talks, while
gasoline futures got a boost from low inventory levels. 
    * South Korean shares rebounded to their highest closing
level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, driven by auto-related
shares, as news of a debt deal for Greece revive investors' risk
appetite. 

    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >  Harvest Operations Corp, the Canadian-based
subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Corp, and STX
Energy Co Ltd will bring natural gas liquid (NGL)
produced in Canada to South Korea. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
