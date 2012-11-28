S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 29

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Siemens buys Invensys Rail as part of overhaul > As China shows carrier,global naval balance shifts > Microsoft CEO defends its innovation record > Extreme weather calls for action > UN committee condemns NKorea over rights abuses MARKETS > S.Korea won edges down as gov't smoothing spotted > KOSPI fall on profit-taking as risk deflates MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the market around. * U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to post gains while the euro pared a decline to trade little changed on Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, hit by expectations fuel demand will remain weak next year even if the U.S. Congress reaches a deal to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff". * South Korean shares retreated from a near three-week high on Wednesday as foreign investors took profits, while risk appetite was subdued by uncertainty over U.S. "fiscal cliff" negotiations. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co unveiled new Equus four years after the previous launch ahead of its official sale starting early December. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by)