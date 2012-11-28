FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 29
November 28, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
> Siemens buys Invensys Rail as part of overhaul    
> As China shows carrier,global naval balance shifts 
> Microsoft CEO defends its innovation record       
> Extreme weather calls for action                  
> UN committee condemns NKorea over rights abuses   
        
    MARKETS
> S.Korea won edges down as gov't smoothing spotted 
> KOSPI fall on profit-taking as risk deflates      
      
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a
possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the
market around. 
    * U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to
post gains while the euro pared a decline to trade little
changed on Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after
perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks. 
    * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, hit by expectations fuel
demand will remain weak next year even if the U.S. Congress
reaches a deal to avoid the looming "fiscal cliff". 
    * South Korean shares retreated from a near three-week high
on Wednesday as foreign investors took profits, while risk
appetite was subdued by uncertainty over U.S. "fiscal cliff"
negotiations. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co unveiled new Equus four years
after the previous launch ahead of its official sale starting
early December. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
