FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 3
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 2, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>N.Korea plans rocket launch as leader asserts power 
>S.Korea Nov exports show fragile global recovery   
   
>US senator presses Hyundai, Kia on compensation    
    
    MARKETS
>Won's gains capped by South Korean authorities     
>KOSPI ease slightly from three-week high           
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 wrapped up its fifth positive month in the
last six on Friday, although it ended the day flat as
politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff. 
    * Major stock market indexes closed little changed and
Treasury yields slipped on Friday as concern about the stalemate
in crucial U.S. budget talks added to worries about slowing
economic growth in the world's largest economy, though the euro
rose on the European outlook. 
    * Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since
August, as the market continued to balance risks to demand from
the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about disruption to
Middle East supplies. 
    * Seoul shares eased marginally on Friday, pulling back from
a three-week high, as concerns over U.S. political wrangling for
a deal to avert a "fiscal cliff" hung over the South Korean
market. 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co on Monday starts selling its
Grandeur, the 2013 version of the full-size sedan. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    

 (Compiled by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.