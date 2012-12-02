S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 3

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >N.Korea plans rocket launch as leader asserts power >S.Korea Nov exports show fragile global recovery >US senator presses Hyundai, Kia on compensation MARKETS >Won's gains capped by South Korean authorities >KOSPI ease slightly from three-week high MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 wrapped up its fifth positive month in the last six on Friday, although it ended the day flat as politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff. * Major stock market indexes closed little changed and Treasury yields slipped on Friday as concern about the stalemate in crucial U.S. budget talks added to worries about slowing economic growth in the world's largest economy, though the euro rose on the European outlook. * Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since August, as the market continued to balance risks to demand from the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about disruption to Middle East supplies. * Seoul shares eased marginally on Friday, pulling back from a three-week high, as concerns over U.S. political wrangling for a deal to avert a "fiscal cliff" hung over the South Korean market. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co on Monday starts selling its Grandeur, the 2013 version of the full-size sedan. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Jane Chung)