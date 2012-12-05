FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 6
December 5, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>EU imposes 1.47 bln euro fine on Philips, 5 others 
>Nokia's Lumia deal with China Mobile raises hopes  
>Samsung promotes Lee's son to vice chairman        
            
    MARKETS
>KOSPI near 7-week high; SamsungElec at life high   
>S.Korea won rises on renewed risk appetite         
    
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly
higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in
the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost
four years. 
    * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after President Barack Obama
said a deal to avert the looming fiscal cliff was possible
within a week, while the euro slipped after a disappointing
Spanish bond auction. 
    * Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Wednesday after
data showed a huge increase in gasoline stockpiles in the United
States last week, while disappointing euro zone and U.S.
economic figures hurt sentiment about energy demand. 
    * South Korean shares reached their highest closing level in
nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, as market heavyweight Samsung
Electronics touched a life-time high. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that its
Galaxy S3 smartphone will enter the Russian market. 
    
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

