FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 10
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>Pretty boys give S.Korean cosmetics Asian appeal  
>No quick dividend seen for Siemens' Osram listing 
>Apple to return some Mac production to US in 2013 
>US likely to extend Iran sanction waivers-sources 
>Apple, Samsung spar in court, ruling to come      
    
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won up on foreign inflows,intervention    
>KOSPI closes up, Samsung Elec hits lifetime high  
        
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday,
although another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares
and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply
better-than-expected jobs report. 
    * Global shares rose modestly on Friday after a surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs report for November was tempered by a drop in
American consumer sentiment amid a lack of progress in talks to
avert the "fiscal cliff". 
    * Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data
showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican
lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a
U.S. budget crisis. 
    * South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as
market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
reached a new lifetime high on positive earnings outlooks and
strong foreign appetite for local tech shares. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co announced that Equus took
first place in the luxury car segment in Strategic Vision's
Total Value Awards in the United States. 
    > SK Group inked a strategic alliance agreement
with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to expand its
overseas investments.
    > Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd signed a supply contract
to provide 155MW of solar modules in South Africa. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.