S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 17
#Consumer Electronics
December 16, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>IPhone 5 hits China as Apple shares slide further  
>EU and Singapore agree free trade deal             
>KB Fin directors seek to cut offer for ING's SKorea 
>With successful launch, Kim and allies cement rule 

   MARKETS
>SKorea won snaps six days of gains on fiscal cliff 
>KOSPI falters, snapping a week-long rally          
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took
a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the
uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. 
    *  Global shares fell on Friday on unease over the lack of
progress in U.S. fiscal negotiations and on signs of a deepening
recession in the euro zone, but data indicating a strong
expansion in Chinese manufacturing helped lift oil prices.
  
    *  South Korean shares edged lower on Friday, with upbeat
data from China helping to narrow early losses, but still
finished the week higher to notch up a fourth consecutive weekly
gain. 
    
     IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will hold a two-day
global strategy meeting Dec. 17-18 to discuss next year's
business plans, with 600 executives from both home and abroad
likely to attend.
    
    > SK C&C Co Ltd, a South Korean IT services
provider, and global e-commerce firm PayPal said on Sunday they
will cooperate on marketing in the North American mobile
commerce market.  
    
 (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
