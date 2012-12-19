S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 20

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES > Park to to be first female S.Korean president > Kodak in $525 mln patent deal, eyes bankruptcy end > World Bank raises E.Asia outlook > KB Financial drops bid to buy ING's S.Korean unit > Judge rejects Apple injunction bid vs. Samsung MARKETS > S.Korea won turns lower on suspected intervention > Hope for U.S. fiscal deal lifts Seoul shares MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. * Wall Street slid on Wednesday after talks in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall, though world shares still managed to hit 17-month highs and the euro surged after an improved economic outlook for Germany. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as expectations that a battle over the U.S. budget will be resolved spurred optimism about crude demand in the world's top consumer. * Seoul shares climbed on Tuesday as investors awaiting South Korea's presidential vote were cheered by hopes for a deal resolving the U.S. budget stalemate. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. * According to market intelligence firm IHS iSuppli, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd overtook Nokia to become the world's top mobile brand and made 29 percent of global mobile phone shipments this year. * A German court ruled in favor of LG Electronics Inc on a technology patent suit filed by U.S. technology company Rovi Corporation. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms