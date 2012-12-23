FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 24
December 23, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
    TOP STORIES
>RIM shares slump as service revenue set to fall    
>S.Korea household debt burden eases but worrisome  
>Apple presses for Samsung sale ban in appeal filing 
>Italy Fincantieri $1.2 bln bid to buy shipbuilder  
>Asian buyers to deepen Iranian crude import cuts   
>US agency rejects Apple 'pinch-to-zoom' patent     
>"Gangnam Style" in line for UK dictionary inclusion 
    

   MARKETS
>KOSPI post first weekly loss in 5 weeks            
>S.Korea won flat, trapped between exporters and U.S 

    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    *  U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican
plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient
support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be
reached before 2013. 
    *  Global stock markets skidded on Friday, and the euro and
oil futures also slipped as a new setback in talks to avert a
U.S. fiscal crisis and weak data out of Europe put investors on
edge. 
    *  Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday, eroding
this week's earlier gains after Republican lawmakers in the
United States withheld support for a proposal to avert the
so-called fiscal cliff. 
    *  Seoul shares ended down on Friday to post their first
weekly loss in five weeks after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner
abandoned his "fiscal cliff" plan, muddying the outlook for a
deal to avert harsh spending cuts and tax hikes. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motors Co announced on Sunday that it
launched the all-new Santa Fe in China, expanding into its
luxury SUV market.   
     
($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won)

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
