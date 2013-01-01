FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 2
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 1, 2013 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Nov industrial output up 3rd month in row  
>N.Korea seeks an end to confrontation with South   
>Federal team joins probe of fatal Oregon bus crash 
   
             
   MARKETS
>KOSPI ends higher, up 9.4 percent in 2012          
>Won gains for 5th session, ends 2012 up 7.6pct     
    
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks closed out 2012 with their strongest day in
more than a month, putting the S&P 500 up 13.4 percent for the
year, as lawmakers in Washington closed in on a resolution to
the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. 
    * Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished
their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on
a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the
world economy in 2013. 
    *  Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the
fourth straight year after geopolitical threats to production
offset worries about flagging oil demand. 
    * South Korean shares finished the year higher on Friday,
boosted by heavyweight Samsung Electronics, in a thin trading
session despite the unresolved U.S. fiscal negotiations and the
slide of automakers. 
   
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > Ssangyong Motors Co Ltd unveiled two special
models of the Korando C to commemorate 100,000 sales around the
globe.
    
   > According to SK Group on Tuesday, SK and Hyundai
Group will establish a supply chain management
subsidiary in Hong Kong in mid-January. 

        
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.