S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 7
January 6, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>S. Korea's LG announces investment plan for 2013   
>NKorea trip by Richardson,Schmidt set for next week 
>Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet  
>Automakers in China brace for year of tepid growth 
>Samsung to widen smartphone gap with Apple         

   MARKETS
>S.Korea won snaps 7-day rally on Fed minutes       
>KOSPI falls for 2nd day as exporters slump on yen  

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended at a
five-year high on Friday, lifted by reports showing employers
kept up a steady pace of hiring workers and the vast services
sector expanded at a brisk rate. 
    * World shares rose on Friday and the S&P 500 index marked
its highest close in five years after data on the services
sector and labor market signaled the U.S. economy continues its
steady but slow recovery, while the yen hit a 2-1/2-year low
against the dollar. 
    * Brent crude fell on Friday as a U.S. government report
showing weak demand for fuel by the world's top consumer
outweighed a jobs report that showed employers kept the pace of
hiring steady in December. 
    * South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as the country's
export champions in electronics, cars and shipbuilding came
under selling pressure from a cheaper yen.     

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Hyundai Motor Co will release its three latest
2013 models including the '2013 Sonata Hybrid' all at once on
Monday. 
        
    > IBM Korea said on Sunday it named Shirley Yu-Tsui, general
manager of IBM's global business services for China, Taiwan and
Hong Kong, as the new chief executive of IBM Korea. 
        
 (Compiled by Jane Chung)

