FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan. 8
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 7, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan. 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Sharp ponders option to survive,isn't in Intel talk 
>N.Korea welcomes Google's Schmidt                  
>Richardson, Schmidt fly to N. Korea Monday         
>Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet  

   MARKETS
>KOSPI ends flat before start of Q4 earnings season 
>S.Korean won gives up early gains, ends flat       

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back
from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high,
in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits. 
    * Wall Street stock prices retreated from five-year highs on
Monday, while the euro rose against the dollar on bets that the
European Central Bank might refrain from signaling more interest
rate cuts on Thursday. 
    * Brent crude oil prices were steady above $111 a barrel on
Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread
between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since
September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared
completion. 
    * South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday in a
choppy, mixed session as investors took sector-driven bets
before the onset of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings
reports season.     

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Volvo AB's V40, a family car sold in five-door
hatchback form, will be released in March in South Korea. 
   
    > Dongbu Corp is likely to sign a contract for
the acquisition of Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd as early
as today. 
    
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.