S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 9

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung sees Q4 profit at $8.3 bln on Note sales >Accused gunman in Oakland shooting unfit for trial >Sony mulls battery unit sale for core electronics >Samsung, LG unveil super-thin, curved televisions >LG targets March U.S. launch for next-generation TV MARKETS >S.Korea won gains; intervention worry caps rise >KOSPI down;Samsung Elec falls despite record profit MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from last week's rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal in Washington, as companies started to report results for the fourth quarter. * Global shares fell and bond prices rose on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. earnings season expected to show sluggish growth in quarterly corporate profits. * Brent crude rose in heavy trading on Tuesday and U.S. crude dipped as the beginning of the annual rebalancing of a key commodities index widened the spread between the two contracts. * South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as what appeared to be an unprecedented technical glitch and caution before corporate earnings results suppressed investor appetite - even as Samsung Electronics issued a record profit estimate. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Kia Motors announced on Tuesday that it will unveil a new K9 model with a capacity of 5000 cc in the North American market. > GM Korea unveiled its 'dark horse' Cadillac ATS compact luxury sports sedan in Korea on Tuesday. (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)