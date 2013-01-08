FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 9
January 8, 2013

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung sees Q4 profit at $8.3 bln on Note sales   
>Accused gunman in Oakland shooting unfit for trial 
>Sony mulls battery unit sale for core electronics  
>Samsung, LG unveil super-thin, curved televisions  
>LG targets March U.S. launch for next-generation TV 
    

   MARKETS
>S.Korea won gains; intervention worry caps rise    
>KOSPI down;Samsung Elec falls despite record profit 


   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from last week's
rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal in Washington, as companies
started to report results for the fourth quarter. 
    * Global shares fell and bond prices rose on Tuesday, with 
investors cautious ahead of a U.S. earnings season expected to
show sluggish growth in quarterly corporate profits. 
    *  Brent crude rose in heavy trading on Tuesday and U.S.
crude dipped as the beginning of the annual rebalancing of a key
commodities index widened the spread between the two
contracts. 
    * South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as what appeared to be
an unprecedented technical glitch and caution before corporate
earnings results suppressed investor appetite - even as Samsung
Electronics issued a record profit estimate.   
 

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Kia Motors announced on Tuesday that it will
unveil a new K9 model with a capacity of 5000 cc in the North
American market.
    
    > GM Korea unveiled its 'dark horse' Cadillac ATS compact
luxury sports sedan in Korea on Tuesday.
    
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

