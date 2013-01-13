FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 14
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 13, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Schreyer to take charge of Hyundai car design      
>Softbank to sell stake in eAccess to Samsung       
>Korea c.bank see solid consumption driving recovery 
>Holiday PC sales dip for first time in 5 years     
>Car production point to sharp slowdown for Slovakia 
>France Telecom to push further into Africa's market 
       
   MARKETS
> KOSPI ends down as automakers lose on firming won 
> S.Korea won jumps to 17-mth high on ECB, China    

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors
took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate
earnings calendar. 
    * The euro rose to its highest level since April against the
dollar on Friday in the wake of encouraging remarks from the
head of the European Central Bank, while an improving economic
outlook held world stock prices near a 20-month high.
 
    * Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower
by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of
European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread
narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest
pipeline. 
    * Seoul shares finished lower on Friday as the South Korean
won's rise to a 17-month high weighed on exporters, while
sentiment was dampened by worries over economic growth
domestically and in China.     

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > According to data by the International Association of
Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Hyundai Motor Co 
and affiliate KIA Motors Corp were the biggest
exporter of automobiles to Germany in 2012.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.