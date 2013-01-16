FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 17
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Japan's Abe turns to SE Asia to counter China      
>U.S. pushing for North Korean sanctions at UN      
>Korea official wants to naturalise foreign athletes 
>'Gangnam Style' top song prize at 'K-pop Grammys'  
>RIM: users line up to try new BlackBerry10 platform 


   MARKETS
> Seoul shares at one-month low as techs weak again 
> S.Korea won falls on yen short-covering           

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   *  World stock markets ended flat on Wednesday as strong
financial results lifted banking shares, though weak data from
Europe raised concerns about the global growth rate.
  
   * Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field
came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed
crude stocks fell in the United States last week. 
   *  South Korean shares closed at their lowest level since
Dec. 12 on Wednesday as jitters about weakening smartphone
demand hurt heavyweight Samsung Electronics and most technology
stocks.     
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > According to Korea Economic Daily, South Korean retailer
E-Land Group has bought all shares of K Swiss Inc for
200 billion won.  
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
