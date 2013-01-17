S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 18

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Intel revenue forecast short of expectations >Etisalat eyes Vivendi's $5.8 bln Maroc Tele stake MARKETS >SKorea won reverses loss on exporters' dollar sales >KOSPI slips, Samsung Elec weighs for 3rd session MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts and jobless claims lit a fire under stocks on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 to a five-year high and its third day of gains. * Global equity markets rallied on Thursday, while the dollar pared losses against the euro as surprisingly strong U.S. housing and labour market data signalled strength in the world's largest economy. * Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a boost from improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims fell to a five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. * Seoul shares edged down on Thursday, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for a third straight session, as cautious investors awaited quarterly earnings results. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Korea Investors Service announced that it had upgraded Hyundai Motor Co's credit rating to AAA. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)