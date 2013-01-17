FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 18
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 17, 2013 / 11:02 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Intel revenue forecast short of expectations       
>Etisalat eyes Vivendi's $5.8 bln Maroc Tele stake  

   MARKETS
>SKorea won reverses loss on exporters' dollar sales 
>KOSPI slips, Samsung Elec weighs for 3rd session   

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. housing starts and
jobless claims lit a fire under stocks on Thursday, pushing the
S&P 500 to a five-year high and its third day of gains. 
   * Global equity markets rallied on Thursday, while the dollar
pared losses against the euro as surprisingly strong U.S.
housing and labour market data signalled strength in the world's
largest economy. 
   * Oil rose on Thursday as financial markets got a boost from
improving U.S. economic data showing jobless claims fell to a
five-year low and housing starts rose sharply. 
   * Seoul shares edged down on Thursday, with market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for a
third straight session, as cautious investors awaited quarterly
earnings results.     
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > Korea Investors Service announced that it had upgraded
Hyundai Motor Co's credit rating to AAA. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

