S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 21
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 20, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Iron ore rally may hamper deals in Pilbara         
>Golf-Stallings storms five ahead at Challenge      
>US, China in deal on UN N.Korea rebuke             
>Wind Mobile CEO to step down;Orascom gains control 
>Intel has little choice in big manufacturing bet   
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI rises on optimism from firm China, U.S. data 
>S.Korea won up on US data, BOJ easing expectations 
    
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as
the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid
start to the quarterly earnings season. 
   * World equity and oil prices rebounded on Friday after
Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives said
they would seek to break a budget impasse next week, while the
yen hit a 31-month low against the U.S. dollar ahead of
potential asset purchases by the Bank of Japan. 
   * Oil prices rose on Friday, recovering from an earlier dip
after news that the U.S. House of Representatives will consider
a bill to raise the debt ceiling enough to allow the country to
pay its bills for another three months. 
   * South Korean shares rose on Friday as positive sentiment
flowing from strong U.S. data overnight was cemented by
fourth-quarter GDP data from China showing its economy regained
speed in the final quarter of 2012.     
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > SK Innovation Co Ltd said it has set up a joint
venture with German auto parts maker Continental AG to
produce electric batteries for cars. 
   > Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd announced that
it has won a US$1.1 billion order to build an offshore platform
in Norway. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
