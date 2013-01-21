FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 22
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 21, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Deafness no problem for rising star Lee            
>S.Koreans face lonely deaths as traditions fade    
>N.Korea rocket shows home-grown technology boost   
>RIM shares rise to 13-mth high on strategic review 
>U.S. circulates draft North Korea rebuke at UN     

   MARKETS
>KOSPI rises on optimism from firm China, US data   
>S.Korea won records biggest daily fall in 4 months 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as
the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid
start to the quarterly earnings season. 
   * European shares inched towards two-year highs on Monday, as
a political attempt to break a budget impasse in the United
States and expectations of aggressive Japanese stimulus
bolstered the appetite for shares. 
   * Brent crude oil slipped below $112 a barrel on Monday,
ending a three-day rally, as pessimism over global economic
growth returned traders' focus to healthy supply levels,
offsetting fears of unrest in North Africa. 
   * South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday in a
choppy session, as bargain hunting by domestic institutions
offset soured outlooks for local exporters due to a weakening
yen.  
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > Kia Motors Corp announced that it will sell a
new 2013 K5 Hybrid model starting from Monday. 
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.