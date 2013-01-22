FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 23
#Consumer Electronics
January 22, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Storms shut Australian iron ore ports              
>UN rebukes N.Korea, tightens sanctions             
>Mississippi River traffic halt after collision     
    
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won pares intraday losses on Japan         
>KOSPI up, yen firms after BOJ strikes fine balance 

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * Bank and commodity shares led the Standard & Poor's 500 to
a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the
global economy continues to mend. 
   * The yen rose to a three-day high against the dollar on
Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said its open-ended commitment
to buy assets would kick in only next year, disappointing those
who expected more aggressive monetary easing. 
   * Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by Bank of Japan
plans for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from
Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand. 
   * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with technology and
auto sectors gaining ground after the yen firmed as the Bank of
Japan announced an open-ended commitment to asset purchases but
said the new scheme would not take effect until next year. 
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd and Shell Petroleum
Company held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for a new
lubricant plant which is scheduled to be completed in 2014.
   > LG Electronics Inc announced that it plans to
launch the long-term evolution (LTE) smartphone "Optimus G" in
50 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa in
the first quarter. 
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
