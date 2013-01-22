S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 23

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Storms shut Australian iron ore ports >UN rebukes N.Korea, tightens sanctions >Mississippi River traffic halt after collision MARKETS >S.Korea won pares intraday losses on Japan >KOSPI up, yen firms after BOJ strikes fine balance MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Bank and commodity shares led the Standard & Poor's 500 to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend. * The yen rose to a three-day high against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said its open-ended commitment to buy assets would kick in only next year, disappointing those who expected more aggressive monetary easing. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by Bank of Japan plans for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with technology and auto sectors gaining ground after the yen firmed as the Bank of Japan announced an open-ended commitment to asset purchases but said the new scheme would not take effect until next year. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd and Shell Petroleum Company held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for a new lubricant plant which is scheduled to be completed in 2014. > LG Electronics Inc announced that it plans to launch the long-term evolution (LTE) smartphone "Optimus G" in 50 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa in the first quarter. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)