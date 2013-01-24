FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 25
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 24, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Apple's China dilemma: market share or cachet?     
>US say N.Korean threat is "needlessly provocative" 
>US investors sour on Apple,buying Samsung is tricky 
>Apple shares slide on disappointing iPhone sales   
>N.Korea to target U.S. with nuclear, rocket tests  
>Hyundai posts surprise profit drop                 

   MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall as Hyundai profit drop weighs    
>S.Korea won slides on Apple, N.Korea nuke threat   

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its
seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed
to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in
more than four years. 
   * World equity and commodity markets rose on Thursday on
encouraging economic data, but a steep sell-off in Apple shares
that wiped out about $50 billion of its market value threatened
to snuff a six-day streak of gains in U.S. stocks. 
   * Oil prices rose in heavy trade on Thursday, buoyed by
strong economic data from China, the eurozone and the United
States, with U.S. crude prices getting an extra boost from
expectations that the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full
capacity operation within a week. 
   * South Korean shares eased on Thursday as auto stocks were
dragged lower by Hyundai Motor's surprise quarterly
profit fall and tech shares dropped on Apple Inc's 
disappointing results.    
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    > According to data released by the North American market
research company (NPD), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
was the biggest seller in the U.S. TV market for a seventh
straight year in 2012. 
    
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.