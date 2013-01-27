FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Samsung puts lid on capex for 1st time since crisis 
>N.Korea threatens war with South over UN sanction  
>China's Lenovo sees RIM as M&A option, CFO says    
>S-Oil start North Sea Forties crude import         
>Samsung Total strikes Iran deal,lured by cheap fuel 
>S.Korea reveals 1bln Iranian money transfer fraud  
 
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI down on foreign selloff;Samsung Elec weighs  
>South Korean won falls to 4-week low; bonds firm   

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the
first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S.
earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the
benchmark extend its rally to eight days. 
   * The euro hit an 11-month high and global equity markets
advanced on Friday on signs of a healthier European financial
system and a brighter outlook for Germany, while U.S. stocks
extended a rally to an eighth day, their best run since late
2004. 
   * Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after
strong data from major economies increased optimism about the
state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the
week. 
   * South Korean shares fell 0.9 percent on Friday to their
lowest close since Dec. 4 as the market suffered its largest
foreign selloff in 16 months and automakers reported weak
earnings.    
    
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    > Kia Motors announced that it will start
selling the new long wheelbase K9 for executive transport
customers. 
    
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

