S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 28

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung puts lid on capex for 1st time since crisis >N.Korea threatens war with South over UN sanction >China's Lenovo sees RIM as M&A option, CFO says >S-Oil start North Sea Forties crude import >Samsung Total strikes Iran deal,lured by cheap fuel >S.Korea reveals 1bln Iranian money transfer fraud MARKETS >KOSPI down on foreign selloff;Samsung Elec weighs >South Korean won falls to 4-week low; bonds firm MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S. earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the benchmark extend its rally to eight days. * The euro hit an 11-month high and global equity markets advanced on Friday on signs of a healthier European financial system and a brighter outlook for Germany, while U.S. stocks extended a rally to an eighth day, their best run since late 2004. * Oil traders sold crude to book profits on Friday after strong data from major economies increased optimism about the state of the world economy and underpinned gains made during the week. * South Korean shares fell 0.9 percent on Friday to their lowest close since Dec. 4 as the market suffered its largest foreign selloff in 16 months and automakers reported weak earnings. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Kia Motors announced that it will start selling the new long wheelbase K9 for executive transport customers. (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)