S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 30
January 29, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Broadcom warns of lower first-quarter revenue      
>Ford sees $2 bln loss, slumping sales in Europe    
>Philips exits shrinking home entertainment business 
>S.Korean kerosene premium halves, low Japan demand 
>POSCO Q4 profit slumps, warns of cut in 2013 sales 
   
    
   MARKETS
>S.Korea won marks daily gain after previous losses 
>KOSPI ends up after losses; techs, autos rise      

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors,
in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are
being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more
gains. 
   * Stock markets around the world rose and the dollar fell to
a 14-month low against the euro on Tuesday amid rising risk
appetite as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting
in which it is expected to maintain its easy monetary policy.
 
   * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday,
exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market
data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand
were accelerating. 
   * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on institutional
bargain-hunting, with the auto and tech sectors gaining strongly
after steep declines that were driven by a firmer won
currency.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > SK Gas Ltd said that it will invest US$890
million to build a propylene plant in a southeastern region of
the country.
     

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

