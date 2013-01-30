FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 31
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2013 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>RIM -- now BlackBerry -- launches new BB10 line    
>Donors meet target of $1.5 bln aid for Syrians     
>Lenovo sets sights overseas in smartphone push     
>S.Korea, Thailand warn over fallout from easy money 
>Nintendo to post loss as Wii successor falters     
    
    
   MARKETS
>S.Korean won falls after volatile session          
>KOSPI up after choppy trade; Samsung Elec gains    
    
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said in its latest statement that economic growth had stalled
but indicated the pullback was likely temporary. 
   * The euro climbed to a 14-month high and gold rallied on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its monthly $85 billion
bond-buying stimulus plan in place. 
   * Brent crude touched a three-month high on Wednesday after
better-than-expected economic data out of Europe spurred
optimism about the global economy before oil pared gains with
surprisingly weak U.S. growth numbers. 
   * Seoul shares finished higher after see-saw trade on
Wednesday as technology heavyweight Samsung Electronics
 extended gains, offsetting losses of
automakers.    
    

Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms                       

 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.