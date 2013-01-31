S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 1

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Apple loses U.S. appeals bid in Samsung fight >Diageo cautious on deals after ending Cuervo talks >JFE maintains full-year profit forecast >Honda trims full-year profit forecast; Q3 up 63 pct >SK chief jailed as S.Korea gets tough on chaebol MARKETS >KOSPI snaps 2-day gain; automaker up on easing won >S.Korea won down on regulation worries; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted its best monthly gain since October 2011. * The euro gained on Thursday for the third straight session against the dollar on the way to its best monthly performance in more than a year, while U.S. stocks fell as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report slated for Friday. * Brent crude oil futures rose to three-month highs on Thursday, widening the premium over U.S. crude, as concerns about rising crude stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest prompted heavy trading based on the spread between the two benchmarks. * South Korean shares inched lower on Thursday after two days of gains in cautious trading ahead of U.S. monthly nonfarm payroll data on Friday. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > BMW's Mini John Cooper Works GP will be equipped with Kumho Tire Co Inc's 'Ecsta V700' tires in the form of original equipment. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms