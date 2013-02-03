S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 4

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Declining Jan car sales sink European upturn hopes >Daimler seeks China impetus with BAIC Motor stake >South Korea Jan data underlines recovery doubts >Samsung Elec chairman wins $4 bln court feud >Korea becomes the red flag for Asia's currency war MARKETS >KOSPI extend falls after China PMI data;auto gains >SKorea won falls to 3-mth low on worry over FX curb MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery remains on track. * Major world stock markets climbed to their highest in nearly two years on Friday, helped by manufacturing and employment data indicating the global economic recovery is on track. * Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery, while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a barrel in heavy spread trading. * South Korean shares extended falls on Friday after choppy trade, weighed down by China factory data that signalled the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy is shallower than hoped. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Chemicals Co Ltd and Japanese company Teijin agreed to set up a joint venture to produce super engineering plastic Poly Phenylene Sulfide (PPS). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)