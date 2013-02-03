FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2013 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Declining Jan car sales sink European upturn hopes 
>Daimler seeks China impetus with BAIC Motor stake  
>South Korea Jan data underlines recovery doubts    
>Samsung Elec chairman wins $4 bln court feud       
>Korea becomes the red flag for Asia's currency war 
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI extend falls after China PMI data;auto gains 
>SKorea won falls to 3-mth low on worry over FX curb 
    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow
closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007,
after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery
remains on track. 
   * Major world stock markets climbed to their highest in
nearly two years on Friday, helped by manufacturing and
employment data indicating the global economic recovery is on
track. 
   * Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with
traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery,
while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a
barrel in heavy spread trading. 
   * South Korean shares extended falls on Friday after choppy
trade, weighed down by China factory data that signalled the
rebound in the world's second-biggest economy is shallower than
hoped.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    >SK Chemicals Co Ltd and Japanese company Teijin
 agreed to set up a joint venture to produce super
engineering plastic Poly Phenylene Sulfide (PPS).
    
 (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

