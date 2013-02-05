FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 6
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 5, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>N.Korea threatens to go further than nuclear test  
>BlackBerry eyes future beyond new line of devices  
     
   MARKETS
>KOSPI closes at two-month low, hurt by euro worry  
>S.Korea won down in volatile session; bonds rise   

   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the
market's biggest sell-off since November, as
stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture.
 
   * Global equity markets and oil prices bounced back on
Tuesday after data showed the vast U.S. services sector extended
a three-year expansion in January, while business activity in
the euro zone showed signs of recovery. 
   * Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as
positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports
lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets. 
   * South Korean shares slipped for a fourth straight day to a
two-month closing low on Tuesday, with banking and other
financial shares succumbing to profit-taking amid weak
expectations for earnings.    
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd launched its new
premium multi-leisure vehicle (MLV), the Korando Turismo. 
    > Italian auto giant Fiat has returned to Korea for the
first time since 1997 with Cinquecento, Cinquecento 500 and
Freemont. 
    
 (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

