S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 6

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >N.Korea threatens to go further than nuclear test >BlackBerry eyes future beyond new line of devices MARKETS >KOSPI closes at two-month low, hurt by euro worry >S.Korea won down in volatile session; bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the market's biggest sell-off since November, as stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture. * Global equity markets and oil prices bounced back on Tuesday after data showed the vast U.S. services sector extended a three-year expansion in January, while business activity in the euro zone showed signs of recovery. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets. * South Korean shares slipped for a fourth straight day to a two-month closing low on Tuesday, with banking and other financial shares succumbing to profit-taking amid weak expectations for earnings. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd launched its new premium multi-leisure vehicle (MLV), the Korando Turismo. > Italian auto giant Fiat has returned to Korea for the first time since 1997 with Cinquecento, Cinquecento 500 and Freemont. (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)